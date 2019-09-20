PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another picture-perfect day of weather is expected across Western Pennsylvania.

Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s, similar to yesterday when we hit 76 degrees.

That’s about where temperatures should have been yesterday after the previous two days saw final highs warmer by a couple of degrees than what data showed.

Part of that is due to compressional heating, with us located on the fringe of a high-pressure area.

As the ridge breaks down and moves southward, we can expect to see temperatures more in line with what we’d expect with this air mass in place.

Clouds will also begin to move in overnight, with a chance for rain late Saturday morning through the end of the day.

If there is rain Saturday, it will be scattered with some areas seeing a tenth of an inch and others seeing little to no rain.

Almost everyone will be dry through the day on Sunday.

The big rain day at this point could come on Monday, with upwards of a half-inch to 1 inch of rain being possible.