



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Real-life Mario Kart is coming to Pittsburgh next week.

The Mario Kart-inspired racing competition is coming to downtown Pittsburgh for three days of fun.

Racers will compete in the Mushroom Rally, a unique experience that will bring back nostalgia for many participants.

The event allows racers the opportunity to dress up as their favorite Mario Kart characters before driving around a customized, themed racetrack for a chance to win prizes.

The finalist from Pittsburgh will win a trip to Las Vegas for the event’s national championship.

The races will be held Sept. 28, 29 and Oct. 5.

Racers must be at least 10 years old and a minimum of 5-foot-4 inches tall.

