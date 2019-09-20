BREAKING NEWS:Massive Water Main Break Shuts Down Schools, Businesses In South Hills
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Real-life Mario Kart is coming to Pittsburgh next week.

The Mario Kart-inspired racing competition is coming to downtown Pittsburgh for three days of fun.

Racers will compete in the Mushroom Rally, a unique experience that will bring back nostalgia for many participants.

Photo courtesy of Mushroom Rally USA

The event allows racers the opportunity to dress up as their favorite Mario Kart characters before driving around a customized, themed racetrack for a chance to win prizes.

The finalist from Pittsburgh will win a trip to Las Vegas for the event’s national championship.

The races will be held Sept. 28, 29 and Oct. 5.

Photo courtesy of Mushroom Rally USA

Racers must be at least 10 years old and a minimum of 5-foot-4 inches tall.

Click here for tickets.

If you’re a fan of Mario Kart or racing, don’t miss out.

