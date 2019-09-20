



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new Halloween costume is paying tribute to your childhood, in a very provocative way, and it turns out the woman modeling it, is from Pittsburgh.

Yandy.com has created the new costume titled, “Nicest Neighbor.”

The costume is a unique take on Fred Rogers, the beloved host of “Mister Rogers Neighborhood.”

Model Dessie Mitcheson was born and raised in Apollo, just outside of Pittsburgh, in Armstrong County.

“When Yandy asked me to model the ‘Nicest Neighbor’ costume, I instantly laughed because it would be a coincidence that I’m the model because I’m from Pittsburgh, Mitcheson told KDKA.

Mitcheson was also season 30 of “The Amazing Race.”

She says she started modeling through swimsuit competitions when she was 20-years-old. Mitcheson was also featured as the ring girl for boxing fight between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather.

The outfit includes a red v-neck knit sweater, a detached collar and tie, and high-waisted gray shorts.

The costume costs around $60 dollars.

You can even complete the look with hand puppets of King Friday XIII and Henrietta Pussycat.

Don’t forget to throw in the vinyl wig, those accessories will cost you an additional $13 dollars.

Mitcheson says she has been modeling Halloween costumes since she was 20 years old.

“I have been on quite a few ‘horrible’ Halloween costume lists, and even on the Ellen Show for one of them,” she said.

As you can imagine the costume is getting mixed reactions on social media.

“Sexy Mister Rogers costume, what’s wrong with y’all” said one Twitter user.

Sexy Mister Rogers costumes? What’s wrong w y’all? 😂😂 — Stephanie Officer (@OfficerStephNY) September 20, 2019

“Know what makes a Mister Rogers costume sexy? — kindness” said another user.

Know what makes a Mister Rogers costume sexy? Kindness. pic.twitter.com/y90hwbZfM1 — Malice '💀' Swoager (@UntenableWhale) September 19, 2019

Last year, Yandy sparked outrage when it debuted a “Handmaid’s Tale” costume which it later had to pull.