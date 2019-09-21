



PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – More than 24 hours after a massive water main break in Carrick, crews are still on the scene.

While the water main break is no longer gushing water down East Agnew Avenue, crews are continuing to work around the clock.

Crews worked overnight and are still out this morning fixing the water main on East Agnew Avenue in Carrick. pic.twitter.com/AoCTsUTY5w — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) September 21, 2019

KDKA’s Chris Hoffman reports people in the immediate area of the break have no water service, but they’re expected to get it later this afternoon.

The break happened around 5 a.m. Friday morning in the 400 block of East Agnew Avenue when a 24-inch water main broke. The water flowed until it was shut off around 11:30 a.m.

The Red Cross said three homes were directly impacted by the break. All three homes were evacuated.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, two people and several pets had to be rescued.

Penn American said they had to find the valve that was under the rushing water, which was why it took so long to shut the water off.

A 25-foot deep hole formed because of the break.

There was so much water lost, the South Hills and southern Allegheny County communities lost pressure for most of the day.

About 35 communities are under a boil water advisory that’s expected to last until at least Sunday.

For a full list of municipalities under a boil water advisory and a list of water buffalos, click here.