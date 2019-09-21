



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Local runners experienced a one-of-a-kind course that placed among aircrafts at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

This year, the FlyBy 5K and 2-Mile Fun Run and Walk presented by CNX Resources held its very first flag folding ceremony sponsored by the Heinz History Center.

“Each year we try to change this event up to make it more special for every participant,” said Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis.

“Participants are able to see what is going on at the airport and, as this event continues to grow, more of the causes we support are able to benefit.”

Andrew Zentgraf of Oakmont won first place for the men with a time of 17:00, and Eline De Jong of the Netherlands finished first in the female division, at 18:16– setting the course record for women.

Troy Schooley, CEO of P3R, said another record was set with the highest number of children participants.

Participants received a custom-designed technical t-shirt and finisher medal after crossing the finish line along with an Eat’n Park Smiley cookies.

All benefits from the family-friendly event benefited the Allegheny County Airport Authority Charitable Foundation that contributes to military members and families who travel through the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Visit p3r.org/flyby-5k to view the final race results.