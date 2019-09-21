ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A big salute to all service members took place today at The Mall At Robinson.

KDKA and The Mall At Robinson teamed up to host “Military Support Day” an even honoring those actively serving as well as veterans and their families.

Discounts were offered to those that are serving and those that have served.

There was also an opportunity to meet cast members from the CBS show “SEAL Team.”

“We’re trying to tell their stories accurately every week,” said Toni Trucks one of the actresses on SEAL Team. “So we want to be able to do a good job and that means engaging with the community in a real way.”

Items were donated for a raffle and there was a silent auction, all benefitting “It’s About The Warrior Foundation.”

“Any chance a community has to put something together like this, I fully and whole-heartedly support it, I mean it’s awesome,” said Judd Lormand, another cast member of SEAL Team.

Along with SEAL Team, KDKA’s Brenda Waters served as emcee.