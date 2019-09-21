HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Over 30 bipartisan Pennsylvania state House members wrote a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf, urging him to act on methane gas emissions.
According to a press release from State Rep. Greg Vitali, more than 30 Pennsylvania House members want Wolf to act on regulations that were part of the methane reduction strategy the governor released back in January 2016.
Vitali, who coordinated the letter, says 11,000 unconventional wells drilled in Pennsylvania since 2004 would be affected by these emission regulations.
The letter cites Pennsylvania’s role as the second-largest natural gas-producing state, and says the emissions “have a significant impact on public health and global climate.”
A recent proposal from the EPA would no longer require the oil and gas industry to install technology that could monitor possible leaks.
The letter also says given these rollbacks, they’d like Wolf to act now.
Additionally, the letter asks Wolf’s administration to bring the regulations before the Environmental Quality Board before Nov. 19.
