



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Two local hospitals are taking customer service to the next level as professional greeters have become just as important as doctors and nurses.

28-year-old Ja’Ray Gamble told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that being a greeter in UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital is more than just a job.

“I greet people when they come into the hospital. I try to give them my full attention, so despite what they are there for, there is someone to make that stay a little more welcoming,” said Gamble.

Gamble’s day consists of greeting patients and their families when they first arrive at the hospital in hopes of turning a stressful situation into a positive experience.

Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported that Chris Vistas, director of hospitality and operations, said Gamble’s hard work is an “integral part of the overall patient experience at the hospital, and it is a service that is being placed on a higher priority within the health care industry.”

This concentration on customer service has also benefitted the Allegheny Health Network facilities.

Jen Centro, vice president of patient experience at AHN, told Triblive that putting in extra care allows the administration to observe the everyday experience from both the patient’s and employee’s perspectives.