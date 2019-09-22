



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After Antonio Brown was released from the Patriots and said he’s done with the NFL, he took to Twitter to call out Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger was once facing rape and sexual assault accusations from two different women.

Antonio Brown appeared to be frustrated with his release from the Patriots. He’s facing his own rape and sexual misconduct accusations from two different women.

KDKA’s Rich Walsh said on Twitter, “Antonio Brown says he’s done with NFL. Also calls out Ben Roethlisberger and Robert Kraft in subsequent tweets… What he doesn’t do is apologize or take any responsibility for his actions.”

Antonio Brown says he’s done with NFL. Also calls out Ben Roethlisberger and Robert Kraft in subsequent tweets… What he doesn’t do is apologize or take any responsibility for his actions. — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) September 22, 2019

Unlike Brown, Roethlisberger was not cut from his team after the allegations.

RELATED STORIES:

“4 games for Big Ben crazy world I’m done with it,” Brown tweeted.

Tensions have been high between former Steeler Brown and Roethlisberger, and after Brown went to Oakland, he said Big Ben was never his friend. “Just had to get my ends,” Brown said about their relationship.

4 games for Big Ben crazy world I’m done with it pic.twitter.com/ZXVZXzM4xh — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

On Sunday, days after being dropped by the Patriots, Brown announced on Twitter that he’s finished with the league.

“Will not be playing in the (NFL) anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the (NFLPA) hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up !” the tweet read.

Brown is not only facing rape and sexual misconduct accusations, but he’s also facing multiple lawsuits.