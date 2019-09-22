PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With days of 80-degree weather, Thanksgiving and Christmas might feel far off. But according to AAA, the next week is going to be the best time to start booking holiday flights.

AAA says 3 years of booking data shows that Sept. 25 until Oct. 27 is the best time to start booking for holiday travel if you’re looking to save some money.

For Thanksgiving, getting your tickets early will cost you an average of $482.

And while it’s a good idea to plan ahead, AAA says travelers who are a bit more last-minute can find good prices one to two weeks before the holiday. Buying tickets during this time frame will cost you an average of $482.

However, booking late will make it more difficult to find seating.

For stress-free flying, AAA recommends flying the Monday of Thanksgiving.

When it comes to Christmas, they say the “sweet spot” is 61 to 90 days before — between Sept. 26 and Oct. 25 — where you can find prices at an average of $561.

It’s once again good news for last-minute travelers — waiting one to two weeks before will give you the average price of $488 per ticket.

As for traveling, AAA says Christmas Eve is the best day to travel, with a consistently low average price per ticket sitting at $527. It’s also a relatively quiet day.