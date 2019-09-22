Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a major water main break affected several neighborhoods, crews are now working to repair Becks Run Road.
According to Pennsylvania American Water, they anticipate the road will be open for normal traffic for Monday morning’s commute.
The water main break occurred Friday morning in Carrick on Agnew Avenue and Becks Run Road, causing the road to close.
Rushing water caused several homes to be damaged following the break, including one woman’s home that was directly in the path of the rapids.
Along with road work, crews have been hard at work around the clock to make sure water service was restored and the boil advisory lifted.
There is no word on when Agnew Avenue will reopen.
