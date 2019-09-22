Comments
HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — The annual Fall Fest was underway at the Waterfront Shopping Center and the main attraction was The Great “Pup-Kin” Race.
As the event kicked off the start of fall, patrons were encouraged to bring their small dogs along to participate in a race.
Dogs 25 pounds or less dressed as pumpkins took off between 2:00 and 3:00 p.m.
Those in attendance were also treated to a pumpkin patch, a performance from House of Soul and several fall activities.
Donations were also collected for the Humane Animal Rescue.
You must log in to post a comment.