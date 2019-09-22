DETROIT (KDKA) — The Red Wings played their second straight overtime game this preseason and beat the Penguins 3-2 thanks to a Madison Bowey overtime game-winner, capping off a three-point night for the defenseman.

Brian Dumoulin opened the scoring for the Penguins in the first period on a feed from Brandon Tanev, giving the Pens a 1-0 lead over the Red Wings.

Dumoulin went to the net on a 3-on-2 rush and Tanev slid a nearly perfect pass right to the stick of Dumoulin and he beat Detroit’s goalie Jonathan Bernier.

The Red Wings would answer back less than a minute into the second period with a goal from Tyler Bertuzzi.

Madison Bowey sent a shot wide of the net that deflected off of Tyler Bertuzzi’s leg and as Penguins’ defenseman Jack Johnson attempted to clear the puck to corner, it bobbled off of his stick and past goaltender Tristan Jarry to tie the game at one goal apiece.

Under three minutes later, the Red Wings took a 2-1 lead thanks to Anthony Mantha.

Mantha would unleash a slap shot from the left circle that eluded Jarry over the glove hand.

The Penguins, however, would not go away.

A late second-period power play would prove positive as Jared McCann would get his first of the preseason with 1:26 remaining in the middle frame.

Bryan Rust sailed a pass from behind the net to McCann waiting all alone in the slot and McCann’s wrist shot beat Bernier low, tying the game.

The third period saw no scoring, but a windmill save from Tristan Jarry.

During a Detroit power play, a puck would slip to Anthony Mantha on the right circle and Jarry would extend his glove, stopping Mantha from scoring on a wide-open net.

With about two minutes remaining in 3-on-3 overtime, Madison Bowey would streak down the left side of the offensive zone and fired a shot over Jarry’s glove, giving Detroit the 3-2 victory.

Jarry made 22 saves on 25 shots for an .880 save percentage. His counterpart Bernier made 26 saves on 27 shots for a .941 save percentage.

These two teams will meet again Wednesday night at PPG Paints Arena at 7:00 p.m. for the Penguins next game of the preseason.