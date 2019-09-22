



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s the last day of summer, and Pittsburgh is going out in style.

KDKA Meteorologist Kristin Emery says temperatures will hit the mid to upper 80s again today before autumn arrives at 3:50 a.m. Monday morning.

There will be plenty of sunshine and warm, humid conditions before a cold front moves in.

Cooler temps will sweep in at the beginning of the week, and Kristin Emery says you can expect some showers across the area from lunchtime through mid-evening.

The humidity will also drop following Tuesday’s front. The highs will be in the lower 70s.

Warmer air returns through the end of the week, and Kristin Emery says we’ll see highs near the 80s next week.

Summer is almost over, and it looks like we’ll be in for some ups and downs this fall.

