



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police say multiple people have died, and several others are hospitalized after an incident on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says three are dead and four are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, they are in critical to serious condition.

All the victims were wearing orange paper wrist bands.

Police are investigating a medical situation on the South Side:https://t.co/gOKLmS39lB pic.twitter.com/G51ldRgrZl — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) September 22, 2019

Just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday, police said they were responding to the medical situation.

According to the Public Safety director, five were found in a Southside Works City Apartments and one in an elevator. The seventh victim was found at the corner of 26th Street and East Carson Street.

One man was 33-years-old, and Public Safety says the others were around the same age.

Police say they’re aware of two Pittsburgh venues that used orange wrist bands last night.

New information. This situation is in the 2600 block of Tunnel Blvd. pic.twitter.com/5NcyLnPnhj — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) September 22, 2019

Police did not say what the cause of death was, nor did they say if this happened at any Pittsburgh events.

Anyone who has knowledge of the party or event they attended is asked to call police at 412-323-7141.

