PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 15-year-old is facing charges for allegedly bringing marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a knife into school.
State Police announced the charges on Sunday, saying a 15-year-old boy from Rochester Mills in East Mahoning Township, Indiana County was arrested Thursday.
According to their press release, the juvenile had a “green leafy substance” they suspected was marijuana. It was in a glass container, along with a smoking pipe, stainless steel smoking screens and a black knife.
The items were inside his bookbag, which police say had been brought into the school.
He was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited offensive weapons on school property.
