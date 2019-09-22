Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly hit his partner, held her a knife to her and threatened to kill her.
According to police, 23-year-old Timothy Moore and his partner got into an altercation at a home along Woodlow Street in Crafton Heights early Saturday morning.
Moore allegedly threatened to take their child after he learned his partner was going to request a protection from abuse against him.
He is facing charges of terroristic threats, assault, strangulation, and stalking.
