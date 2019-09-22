WHITEHALL (KDKA) – A car burst into flames in a local fire company’s parking lot.

On Sunday, the Whitehall Borough Police Department said that a group was riding in a vehicle overnight.

According to police, the car pulled over when they smelled gasoline.

The next minute, their car was engulfed in flames.

Police and firefighters were called, and police say the volunteers extinguished the fire.

There were no injuries.

“When the fire siren activates, that is the universal signal for firefighters to respond to the fire station, don protective equipment, and drive the fire apparatus to the scene of an emergency,” the Facebook post reads.

“But last night, the customary response cycle changed when the emergency was delivered to the fire station.”