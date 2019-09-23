



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An artist who was hired by Antonio Brown to paint a mural in his Pittsburgh home says Brown had sex with another woman in the same room as she was trying to work.

TMZ reports that the artist already reported that Brown got naked in front of her, but also says it went a step further.

The artist’s claims were first reported in Sports Illustrated.

Brown was recently released by the New England Patriots. He only played one game with New England before he was cut.

The Patriots released a statement saying, “The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

Brown is currently facing sexual assault allegations from his former trainer and the NFL is looking into the allegations. He’s also facing multiple other lawsuits.

the artist accused Brown of sexual misconduct in a 2017 incident. That woman also reportedly claims Brown sent her “intimidating” texts after her story appeared in Sports Illustrated.

In a new article published Sept. 19, the magazine reported the woman’s lawyer wants the NFL and the Patriots to do something about it.

In the original SI story released last week, the woman said she was hired by Brown in 2017 to paint a mural in his home outside of Pittsburgh but was fired when she rejected his sexual advances.

In a statement to KDKA, the lawyers representing the woman released a statement on the Patriots releasing Brown, saying:

“The NFL and the Patriots clearly took our client’s concerns seriously. She wanted the threats and intimidation to stop and we hope that will be case. The NFL has assured us that regardless of Antonio Brown’s roster status, it will continue to investigate all claims regarding his behavior.

“We are gratified that the NFL recognized that it has an important role to play in policing player conduct that is sexually harassing and threatening.“

In that same article, SI reported that a Monroeville doctor filed a lawsuit against Brown for $11,500 in unpaid fees.

Dr. Victor Prisk also claimed that Brown repeatedly farted in his face and laughed about it during a consultation where he showed up three hours late.

According to the SI report Friday, Brown allegedly included the woman in a series of text messages sent Wednesday night “claiming she was only out for money, asking others to look into her background, and including a photo of her kids.”

While Antonio Brown has sworn off the NFL, his agent Drew Rosenhaus was singing a different song just a few days ago.

On Friday, he said Brown was in good shape and “looking forward to his next opportunity in the NFL.”

It’s unfortunate things didn’t work out with the Patriots. But Antonio is healthy and is looking forward to his next opportunity in the NFL. He wants to play the game he loves and he hopes to play for another team soon. — Drew Rosenhaus (@RosenhausSports) September 20, 2019

“He wants to play the game he loves and he hopes to play for another team soon.”