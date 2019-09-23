CARNEGIE (KDKA) — Fire forced residents out of an apartment building in Carnegie overnight.

Firefighter responded to a fire alarm around 12:30 a.m. at the Honus Wagner Apartments on Third Avenue.

They evacuated several residents from the lower floors while residents on upper floors were told to shelter in place.

One resident told KDKA she heard an explosion before hearing the fire alarms.

“I was watching TV, and I heard an explosion, and it sounded like somebody, like the whole level just flattened,” said Mitzi Osborne, who lives in the apartments.

Two people were taken to the hospital.

Management at the Honus Wagner Apartments tells KDKA all residents are allowed to return to their apartments, but there are a number of residents who lived on the lower floors who are now staying in a hotel due to smoke and water damage to their units.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

