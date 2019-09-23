  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Democratic presidential contender Beto O’Rourke will campaign in Pittsburgh this week.

The event, Pittsburgh Town Hall With Beto, will be hosted Wednesday, Sept. 25 at The Tent at Schenley Plaza. It’s scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. and last until 1:30 p.m.

On his website, former Texas congressman O’Rourke says he hopes to introduce himself and hear from people as he moves around the country with his town hall forums.

O’Rourke has been a vocal advocate for stronger gun legislation in the wake of a deadly mass shooting in his El Paso hometown.

Those interested should RSVP on his website.

The presidential hopeful will also be doing a town hall in Erie on Thursday.

