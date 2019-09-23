PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A physician who operates a private family practice in Fayette County was arrested for allegedly exchanging opioids for sex and committing health care fraud.

Emilio Navarro, 58, practices out of Perryopolis. He was indicted on 29 counts, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Monday.

The Department of Justice says Navarro allegedly illegally distributed oxymorphone and oxycodone to a person in return for “sexual favors.”

The favors were reportedly either physical or electronic communications outside of professional practice for illegitimate medical purposes.

Navarro is also accused of health care fraud.

He allegedly made fraudulent claims to be submitted to Medicaid in order to cover the costs of the illegally obtained opioids.

He was arrested Monday morning, the Department of Justice says, and appeared in federal court.

There will be a pending trial and a hearing on Sept. 24.