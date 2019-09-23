PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Wilkinsburg resident admitted to robbing four Pittsburgh businesses to support his crack addiction.

The Department of Justice announced Glenn Ford, 60, was sentenced to 151 months imprisonment and three years of supervised release following his conviction of robbing three banks and a convenience store.

The release said Ford robbed the Huntington Bank on Smithfield Street twice in 14 days in 2017, taking a combined $4,710.

In the first robbery, he wore a disguise that included a sticker on his face covering his nose a mouth. But in the second, Ford attempted to cover his face as he approached the same teller from the first attempt.

The teller recognized him and placed a dye pack with the money. The pack exploded as Ford fled.

Later in 2017, Ford robbed a Citizen Bank on East Carson Street, getting away with $2,950 as he used a plastic bag over his face as a disguise, the release said.

His final robbery was at a CoGo’s on East Carson Street, where he wore a Darth Vader mask.