UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A K9 with the Union Township Police Department has received a donation of body armor.

Draco received a bullet and stab protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., which provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance for law enforcement dogs.

(Photo Credit: from Union Township Police Department)

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or other related agencies, officials said.

The vest comes with a five-year warranty and weighs roughly five pounds.

The vest was awarded to Draco in July.

