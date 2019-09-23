Comments
UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A K9 with the Union Township Police Department has received a donation of body armor.
Draco received a bullet and stab protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., which provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance for law enforcement dogs.
The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or other related agencies, officials said.
The vest comes with a five-year warranty and weighs roughly five pounds.
The vest was awarded to Draco in July.
