



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After an upset victory on Saturday, Pitt Football had three players honored as ACC Players of the Week.

Pitt beat UCF 35-34 at Heinz Field on a trick play deemed “The Pitt Special” by head coach Pat Narduzzi, and two of the ACC Players of the Week were in on the action.

Kenny Pickett was named the ACC Quarterback of the Week, while Bryce Hargrove was tabbed the Offensive Lineman of the Week and Aaron Mathews was named the Specialist of the Week.

“🏆 ACC QB of the Week 🏆 QB Kenny Pickett | @kennypickett10 ✔️ 224 passing yards, 1 TD vs. UCF ✔️ Added 61 rushing yards in win ✔️ Caught TD on dramatic “Pitt Special” #H2P”

🏆 ACC QB of the Week 🏆 QB Kenny Pickett | @kennypickett10 ✔️ 224 passing yards, 1 TD vs. UCF

✔️ Added 61 rushing yards in win

✔️ Caught TD on dramatic "Pitt Special"#H2P pic.twitter.com/jmPFRBaChr — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) September 23, 2019

“🏆 ACC OL of the Week 🏆 OG Bryce Hargrove | @BryceDeenie ✔️ Top-graded OL in win over UCF ✔️ Panthers rushed for 196 yards ✔️ Pitt allowed just one sack #H2P”

🏆 ACC OL of the Week 🏆 OG Bryce Hargrove | @BryceDeenie ✔️ Top-graded OL in win over UCF

✔️ Panthers rushed for 196 yards

✔️ Pitt allowed just one sack#H2P pic.twitter.com/A4Sjha6vGP — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) September 23, 2019

“🏆 ACC Specialist of the Week 🏆 WR Aaron Mathews | @Mathews_A1 ✔️ 24-yard catch with huge hurdle ✔️ Blocked punt that led to TD ✔️ Go-ahead TD pass on “Pitt Special” #H2P”

🏆 ACC Specialist of the Week 🏆 WR Aaron Mathews | @Mathews_A1 ✔️ 24-yard catch with huge hurdle

✔️ Blocked punt that led to TD

✔️ Go-ahead TD pass on "Pitt Special"#H2P pic.twitter.com/VfYL8tihoE — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) September 23, 2019

Mathews, who is a Clairton native, was also named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll for his contributions during the game.

The Panthers take on Delaware from Heinz Field this Saturday at 12:30 p.m.