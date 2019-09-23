PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Firefighters got an adorable mascot over the weekend.
Meet Celery, an adorable dog who stopped in to say hi to his friends at Pittsburgh Engine Company No. 3.
Here is today’s @PghFireFighters mascot. Everyone meet celery !!!! He stopped in for a cool drink and to say hi to us at @CityPGH engine company #3 today . The firehouse belongs to all of our residents, even our 4 legged ones. @IAFFNewsDesk @PaAFL_CIO @AFLCIO @PghPublicSafety pic.twitter.com/AnFVljgTIN
— Darrin Kelly (@Darrinkellypgh) September 22, 2019
Firefighter Darrin Kelly shared the photos on Twitter and said the firehouse belongs to Pittsburgh residents as well as four-legged friends.
Celery stopped in for a drink of water, and he looked really excited about the visit.
