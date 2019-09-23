Filed Under:Allegheny County, animal photographers, Dog, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Firefighter


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Firefighters got an adorable mascot over the weekend.

Meet Celery, an adorable dog who stopped in to say hi to his friends at Pittsburgh Engine Company No. 3.

Firefighter Darrin Kelly shared the photos on Twitter and said the firehouse belongs to Pittsburgh residents as well as four-legged friends.

Celery stopped in for a drink of water, and he looked really excited about the visit.

