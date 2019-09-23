



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Protesters gathered for the third day in a row at the Exxon gas station along Brighton Road in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland section Monday morning to call for justice.

The owners of the station and an employee are facing charges for the assault of two African American female customers over the weekend.

Cell phone and surveillance video captured the assault.

Police say it started when the women were trying to buy gas, but the pump wasn’t working and the clerks refused to give them a refund. The incident spilled outside into a physical altercation.

Women from the community along with several groups, including B-PEP, or The Black Political Empowerment Project, and the Greater Pittsburgh Coalition Against Violence held a news conference Monday to speak out about violence against women and to call on the Allegheny County Attorney General’s Office to file severe charges.

They called it the “One Community: One Spirit” rally.

“It ain’t about black women, it’s about all women. It’s about all women. That shouldn’t have happened,” said Annette Gant, a protestor.

“Men, you don’t hit on women. You don’t hit your women, you don’t hit you’re mother, no,” said Annette Regan, a cousin of the women assaulted.

Holding signs that say “All Women Matter” and “No Justice, No Peace,” people at the protest say something needs to be done after what is being described as an outrageous incident.

“Very disturbing, and I’m a retired law enforcement. Very disturbing,” said Richard Stewart Jr., NAACP Pittsburgh President.

The protesters say they’ll keep coming back until the business is shut down.

“You don’t put your hand on no woman and treat them like that. You don’t treat an animal like that. And then to drag them out like that and swarm them like wild dogs? No, you don’t do that,” said Stewart.

WATCH: B-PEP News Conference —

The local branch of the NAACP is also joining the protest.

“No matter what they said or did, you don’t jump on women like that and you don’t treat women like that,” said Richard A. Stewart, NAACP Local Pittsburgh President. “You don’t treat women like that. That’s what I witnessed. They swarmed them like they were wild animals.”

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the police report.

They tell KDKA, they’re still discussing with the city about which charges are appropriate and which individuals should be charged.