



GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vázquez is now being held in the Westmoreland County Jail, according to the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office.

Vázquez was transferred from the Allegheny County Jail on Monday morning.

The former Pirates’ All-Star closer was arrested last week at his apartment in Pittsburgh’s Strip District for the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl he met at PNC Park.

Authorities in Florida began investigating Vázquez last month after learning of an alleged sexual relationship between the pitcher and a 15-year-old girl living in Lee County, Florida.

Vázquez is also facing charges out of Westmoreland County.

According to court paperwork, there was an alleged sexual encounter between the girl and Vázquez two years ago when she was living in Scottsdale.

State police have filed charges of statutory sexual assault, indecent assault and unlawful contact with a minor in connection with the alleged incident. Investigators with state police say they plan to prosecute the case in Pennsylvania.

He will be arraigned Wednesday at 2 p.m.

