PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger underwent elbow surgery and is expected to return next season.
The team announced that the quarterback had surgery on his right elbow on Monday.
Roethlisberger is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the 2020 season, the team said.
The surgery on Roethlisberger’s right elbow happened in Los Angeles at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic.
While the details still aren’t immediately clear on the quarterback’s injuries, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on Sunday that Roethlisberger won’t need Tommy John surgery.
Tommy John surgery is a surgical procedure where a healthy tendon is extracted and then used to replace a torn ligament.
The team’s full statement Monday said:
“Ben Roethlisberger had successful surgery on his right elbow on Monday in Los Angeles at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic. Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure in consultation with Steelers Team Physician Jim Bradley, who began his career at the Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic.
“Once Ben returns to Pittsburgh, he immediately will begin working with the Steelers’ medical staff on his rehabilitation, and he is expected to make a full recovery and return to the field for the 2020 NFL season.”
Roethlisberger had the same sentiment about returning to the field ready to roll, saying in a statement on Sept. 16 that he expects to be ready for the 2020 NFL season.
He said, in part:
“This is shocking and heartbreaking for me, to miss this much of a season and feel like I am letting down so many people. I can only trust God’s plan, but I am completely determined to battle through this challenge and come back stronger than ever next season. The Steelers committed three years to me this offseason and I fully intend to honor my contract and reward them with championship level play. I will do all I can to support Mason and the team this season to help win games. I love this game, my teammates, the Steelers organization and fans, and I feel in my heart I have a lot left to give.”
