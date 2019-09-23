PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The weekend was sunny and hot with temperatures into the upper 80s, but that’s all over now.
Clouds have cast a gloom over Pittsburgh today, with a chance of rain showers and weak storms.
Meanwhile, in the early morning hours of today, fall arrived.
Temperatures ran warm for the summer even as we only hit the 90 degree mark about three times. Our average for 90s in a year is 11 times.
This month, temperatures are running near four degrees warmer than average.
But a cool front with rain showers moved into the area this morning. Temperatures will cool significantly over the next 24 hours. Highs today will remain in the 70s and near normal. Looks like the rest of the week will also be seasonal with highs in the 70s and a some low rain chances for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
