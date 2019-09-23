  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Deer Lakes School District, Local TV, School Threat, Snapchat, Social Media Threat

WEST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are investigating a social media threat allegedly made by a local student.

West Deer Township Police say they’re investigating a Snapchat made by a Deer Lakes School District student.

In the threat, made Sunday, the student allegedly asked, “Who should I shoot first?”

Police notified the school, and the district is looking into it. That student accused of making that threat was not at school today.

So far, no charges have been filed.

Comments