WEST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are investigating a social media threat allegedly made by a local student.
West Deer Township Police say they’re investigating a Snapchat made by a Deer Lakes School District student.
In the threat, made Sunday, the student allegedly asked, “Who should I shoot first?”
Police notified the school, and the district is looking into it. That student accused of making that threat was not at school today.
So far, no charges have been filed.
