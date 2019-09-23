Comments
OAKDALE, Pa. (KDKA) – Oakdale Borough said the dredging of a creek is expected to cause major traffic delays.
The Robinson Run Creek at the intersection at Noblestown Road, Union Avenue and Seminary Avenue is being dredged.
The borough says the dredging will start Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. As heavy equipment moves in and out of the area, slow-moving traffic is expected.
There will be lane restrictions and closures throughout the day, the borough says. To help with traffic and congestion, Oakdale Police officers will be on the scene.
Motorists are urged to completely avoid the area if possible.
