Filed Under:Car Crash, Fatal Crash, Hannastown Road, Local TV, Route 22, Salem Township, Westmoreland County

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – One person is dead after a fatal two-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County.

According to 911 dispatchers, the accident occurred just before 8:45 a.m. Monday morning on Route 22 and Hannastown Road.

One person was killed, and another was injured.

Dispatchers say the accident involved a Jeep and a passenger car.

One lane is open, but the rest of Route 22 is set to reopen shortly.

Stay with KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.

