SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – One person is dead after a fatal two-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County.
According to 911 dispatchers, the accident occurred just before 8:45 a.m. Monday morning on Route 22 and Hannastown Road.
One person was killed, and another was injured.
Dispatchers say the accident involved a Jeep and a passenger car.
One lane is open, but the rest of Route 22 is set to reopen shortly.
