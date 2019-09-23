



SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County man will stand trial on charges he assaulted a 1-year-old and used a syringe to puncture his girlfriend’s son’s feet.

Salvatore Salvio had his preliminary hearing Monday.

He’s accused of hurting a 1-year-old boy while the mother was at work.

Police say when Salvio’s girlfriend returned to her home on Church Street in Sewickley Township, she found her son crying upstairs.

He had bruising, swelling and facial injuries, along with puncture marks to both of his feet.

Police say Salvio “is a heroin user,” and they say the puncture mark injuries on the child’s feet may be from a syringe.

The mother told investigators when she left for work “her child had no injuries and was acting completely normally.”

According to the criminal complaint, she left the child in the care of her boyfriend while she was at work from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. He is identified by police as Salvio.

Police say the girlfriend confronted Salvio about the injuries, but he denied injuring the boy.