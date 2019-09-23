ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) – Sheetz will open its first technology and innovation hub in Pittsburgh.

Sheetz announced on Monday that Pittsburgh would be the location of the technology and innovation hub which will focus on developing, testing and implementing what Sheetz calls “transformative products and services.”

The hub will aim to turn Sheetz into a “one-stop-shop.”

“Our mission at Sheetz is to create a business that puts the Sheetz as we know it today, out of business,” Emily Sheetz, Sheetz’s AVP of Strategy, said in a press release.

“This hub is an investment in the future and will give Sheetz a unique opportunity to access developers and other talent in Pittsburgh.”

Citing Pittsburgh’s growing reputation as a city for start-ups and technological innovation, Sheetz says they are hoping to revolutionize what the “convenience” part of their future convenience stores will look like.