SOMERSET, Pa. (KDKA) – An inmate at the Somerset State Correctional Institution has died.
Superintendent Eric Tice reported the death on Monday.
According to the state Department of Corrections, 30-year-old Brandin Piper was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday morning, just after 11:30.
They say staff provided medical assistance until first responders could arrive. EMS pronounced him dead.
Piper was reportedly serving 9 months to 2 years from Adams County for simple assault. He was at the correctional institution since April 2019.
State Police are investigating, per policy.
