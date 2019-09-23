DUBOIS (KDKA)– Even in the heat of a major sporting event, rivals can still show great sportsmanship with each other.

A great example took place in DuBois last Friday, when the Beavers took on the Oil City Oilers. The game was down to the wire late in the high-scoring matchup when Dubois scored with just five seconds left on the 4th quarter clock, bringing the Beavers within one 55-54. The team decided to go for the two-point conversion to try for the win instead of the extra point to tie the contest, but the attempt failed.

As the Beavers made their way off the field after the unsuccessful play, a DuBois player named Zach Shilala was limping to the sideline with an apparent injury.

Seeing an opposing player in pain, Oil City player Cam Russell decided to help his rival make it off the field before Shilala’s teammates and training staff could get to him.

Can’t speak highly enough of what Cam Russell did with 5 seconds remaining Friday night in the Oilers 55-54 win at DuBois. You have made us all proud Cam! @ETNreisenweber @PIAASports pic.twitter.com/aTWzpotTu0 — Oil City Athletics (@Oil_City_Sports) September 23, 2019

The video above shows a major act of sportsmanship, in which is lost these days at times according to Oil City Athletic Director and PIAA Basketball Official Tim LaVan.

Oil City may have won the game, but that did not stop a player from helping the opposition when they were down.