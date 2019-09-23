PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers fans have mixed feelings following a rough start to the 2019 season.

The Steelers are 0-3 for the second time since 2000, and some fans have already given up.

“They are done,” one Steelers fan told KDKA’s John Shumway.

“We went down to San Francisco and got our butt kicked,” another fan added.

Moral was not high following Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but not all fans have given up hope.

“We are Pittsburgh fans,” one member of Steelers nation said. “We never lose hope.”

North Shore businesses hope the Steelers can turn their struggles around.

A successful season is good for business.

“When they lose, they are empathetic,” said Vic Bovalino from Burgatory. “The conversation may be a little more somber. But they come back.”

Other business owners told KDKA’s John Shumway that patrons go home earlier after a Steelers loss.