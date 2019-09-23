



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three men have been charged by the District Attorney’s Office following a fight at a gas station that went viral.

According to a spokesperson for the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office on Monday, three men are charged in the fight.

Scott Hill, Balkar Singh and Sukhjinder Sadhra have been charged with simple assault. They were not taken into custody and will be notified of the charges through a summons.

On Monday, protesters gathered at the gas station after learning charges were filed.

“I think it’s not intense enough,” Alyssa Snyder said.

“When I watched that video, my heart hurt so bad because I have two daughters and the thought of that being one of my children down there, the pain,” Lorraine Cross said.

Pittsburgh police officers were stationed to watch Monday’s demonstration.

Officials say the fight occurred Friday between the three men — the owners and an employee — and two female customers.

The video, captured on cell phone, went viral. Police called the footage “disturbing.”

According to police, their investigation revealed that a verbal confrontation began over spilled gas.

The customers said a pump malfunctioned, and when they asked for a refund, police say they were reportedly denied one.

The video shows owners striking one of the women in the back of the head multiple times.

The employee is also reportedly shown grabbing one of the women by the hair and dragging her across the pavement.

Protesters, outraged at the video, have been at the gas station for the past three days.

Mike Manko — the chief spokesperson for the DA — said, “Under no circumstances is it acceptable for anyone, regardless of gender or race, to be assaulted in the way that is depicted in the video and such behavior will not be tolerated in Allegheny County.”

Hill and Sadhra both face two counts and Singh faces one count of aggravated assault.