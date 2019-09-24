WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Fall is here and that means it’s time for Kennywood’s Phantom Fright Nights.
This year, the new roller coaster The Steel Curtain highlights the main attractions along with a brand new haunted house and a 4D theater.
The new haunted house, Shady Grove Memorial Hospital, will act as a murder-mystery of sorts. Guests will be haunted by a murderous doctor that stalks patients and staff and it’s on the guests to find the culprit.
Offered in the 4D theater will be a short feature based on the 2017 remake of Stephen King’s “IT.”
The 18-minute show will feature special effects, extra surprises, and tickets to the theater are included in the admission to Phantom Fright Nights.
Phantom Fright Nights kick-off this Friday, September 27 and continue each weekend through October 27.
