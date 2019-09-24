



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man convicted on two counts of homicide by vehicle while DUI will serve up to 14 years in prison.

According to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, Judge David Cashman sentenced Edward Cass to seven to 14 years in prison, followed by seven years probation.

Judge David Cashman sentences Edward Cass to 7 to 14 yrs. in prison and 7 yrs. probation for August 2017 fatal accident on Golden Mile Highway in Plum Borough that killed Beth Ann Beveridge and Michael Clarence Zier. — AlleghenyCountyDA (@AlleghenyCoDA) September 24, 2019

The violent crash happened on Aug. 6, 2017 on Route 286 in Plum Borough near Pine Valley Plaza.

Police say Cass had fentanyl and THC in his system when he hit another car head-on along Rt 2-86.

Beth Beveridge, 43, was driving with her daughter Libbie and Libbie’s boyfriend — 17-Year-Old Michael Zier.

Both Zier and Beth were killed, leaving Libbie without her mother and her boyfriend.

Family members of the victims said they hoped he would have received a longer sentence, but said it was “very satisfying” to watch him be handcuffed in the courtroom.

Cass had his hearing Tuesday morning and was convicted by a non-jury trial.