MUNHALL Pa. (KDKA) — Police responded to a shooting late Monday night in Allegheny County.

Police say they found a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds just before Midnight, near the intersection of Ridge Way and Maple Street.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

He appears to have taken a Port Authority bus from Downtown Pittsburgh to Munhall.

Officers believe the man was walking home when he was shot.

There is no word on any suspects or a motive at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police at 1-833-255-8477.

