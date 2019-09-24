



NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — According to the family of the missing 81-year-old woman from North Versailles, she has been found dead.

Georgeanne Faison was found inside her vehicle and it was overturned in a creek off of Cochran Mill Road in South Park.

According to Jefferson Hills Police, Faison drove onto a private lot off of Cochran Mill Road, onto a gravel driveway, past the driveway and onto an unpaved dirt road. She then tried to either turn around or back out when her car got too close to the creek bank, causing it to roll over and land upside down in the creek.

Police believe this likely occurred sometime Monday.

They do not believe this to be a criminal or suspicious death.

Faison was reported missing Monday evening and she last spoke with her family early on Monday morning, calling her son at 1 a.m. before calling her grandson at 2 a.m. while at her home on James Street in North Versailles. The family believed she was looking for her late husband, who died in July.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.