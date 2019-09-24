INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was convicted of multiple drug-related charges, including operating a meth lab in Indiana County.
Indiana County DA Patrick Dougherty said Chad Cahill was convicted of charges of operating a meth lab, and other counts like manufacturing, delivery and possession.
GUILTY!! Chad Cahill was convicted today by an Indiana County Jury of Operating a Meth lab and various other drug related charges. Great work by Assistant DA Beth Frederick and Trooper Shaw of the State Police Troop A Indiana @PSPTroopAPIO Sentencing December 2,2019.
— Indiana County DA (@IndianaCountyDA) September 24, 2019
Troopers from Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana, Greensburg and Ebensburg conducted a warrant roundup for several individuals that were involved with developing and distributing methamphetamines back in May.
According to authorities, eleven individuals were arrested on warrants in the Indiana County area and during one of the arrests, an active meth lab was found in the Vintondale area.
The eleven individuals arrested were: Christopher Adams of New Florence, Charles Waddell of Armagh, Amy Hillegas of Seward, Chad Cahill of Armagh, Derek Colberg of Marion Center, Elyse Zak of Indiana, Christie Rae of New Florence, Willam Meagher of Homer City, Melvin McCloskey of Homer City and Tammy Resseler of Vintondale.
