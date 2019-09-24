  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Conviction, District Attorney Patrick Dougherty, Indiana County, Local TV, Meth Lab, Meth Lab Bust


INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was convicted of multiple drug-related charges, including operating a meth lab in Indiana County.

Indiana County DA Patrick Dougherty said Chad Cahill was convicted of charges of operating a meth lab, and other counts like manufacturing, delivery and possession.

Troopers from Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana, Greensburg and Ebensburg conducted a warrant roundup for several individuals that were involved with developing and distributing methamphetamines back in May.

According to authorities, eleven individuals were arrested on warrants in the Indiana County area and during one of the arrests, an active meth lab was found in the Vintondale area.

The eleven individuals arrested were: Christopher Adams of New Florence, Charles Waddell of Armagh, Amy Hillegas of Seward, Chad Cahill of Armagh, Derek Colberg of Marion Center, Elyse Zak of Indiana, Christie Rae of New Florence, Willam Meagher of Homer City, Melvin McCloskey of Homer City and Tammy Resseler of Vintondale.

Comments