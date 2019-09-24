



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Shady Side Academy is forfeiting their Friday football game because too many of their players are injured.

Shady Side Academy shared a photo from Head Coach Chuck DiNardo on Facebook.

In the statement, the coach said Shady Side Academy was canceling their Friday game against Apollo-Ridge due to “mounting injuries.”

The coach says the amount of injuries puts the team in a difficult situation where playing Friday’s game might be unsafe.

“The safety of our student-athletes is paramount and we will make every decision with their best interest in mind,” the statement said in part.

“We could not be more proud of our football players and will aim to return and have a successful finish to our year.”

The coach also apologizes to the community and the Apollo-Ridge School District.

According to our media partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, this is the second game in a row a WPIAL team has forfeited because of an injured roster.

One of the members of the Shady Side team is receiver-defensive back Mason Tomlin, son of Steeler coach Mike Tomlin, the Post-Gazette reports.