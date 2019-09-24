Comments
The address to send cards is:
WATAUGA, TX. (KDKA) — A World War II veteran is turning 100-years-old next month and he has one special wish for his birthday.
James South turns 100 on October 7 and his birthday wish is to receive 100 cards.
His senior living home posted a picture of him with a sign asking for the cards.
South joined the Army in 1940 and was deployed to Normandy seven days after D-Day.
The address to send cards is:
5800 North Park Drive
Watauga, Texas 76148.
You must log in to post a comment.