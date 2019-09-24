



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you think Pennsylvania has some of the worst road infrastructure in the country, you wouldn’t be wrong.

A new study says Pennsylvania’s roads have the fifth-worst infrastructure in the nation.

QuoteWizard said they analyzed Federal Highway Administration data to rank U.S. states based on their road infrastructure quality.

Rhode Island, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Mississippi are the only states to beat out Pennsylvania.

The findings report that 30 percent of Pennsylvania roads are in poor condition and 18 bridges are structurally deficient.

Pennsylvania roads cost about $610 per motorists, the findings say, and 22 percent of Pennsylvania’s spending goes towards road repairs.

QuoteWizard says they found a trend among the top five worst roads — they spend below the national average of 30 percent on road repairs.

According to the study, southern states of Tennessee, Georgia and Florida were ranked the top three best.

The study says they believe there’s a correlation between states spending their own money to maintain roads and ranking well for infrastructure.

“Many states are spending the majority of their highway capital on expansion instead of maintenance of roads. At this rate, it becomes a never ending game of maintenance catch up,” the site said.

“On top of taxpayer dollars, it’s estimated that driving on roads in poor condition costs motorists $120 billion in vehicle repairs and operating costs.”