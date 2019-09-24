PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Looking for a good cup of coffee? No worries, Pittsburgh is one of the best cities in the United States to grab a cup of joe.
According to WalletHub’s study of coffee-friendly cities, Pittsburgh ranks 19th out of the 100 largest cities in the US.
The study used several metrics to determine what made a city great for coffee lovers, including the average price per pack, spending on coffee per household, affordable coffee shops, price of coffee-style drinks, and presence of coffee-centric events.
Seattle took home the title of best coffee city in America with an overall score of 69.44 on their scale and in last was Toledo, Ohio with a score of 15.59.
Pittsburgh’s score was 44.30, just topping Austin, Texas’s score of 43.75.
