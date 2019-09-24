



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Those looking to adopt a new furry friend are in luck this weekend.

Multiple Pittsburgh-area locations will be hosting adoption events for the “Homes for Dogs” National Adoption Weekend from Sept. 28 to 29.

Coldwell Banker Real Estate Services has partnered with local shelters for the event. Shelters across the nation will also have plenty of dogs in need of good homes.

“We are lucky enough to help people in Pittsburgh and the greater western Pennsylvania region find new homes every day,” George Hackett, president of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Services said in a press release.

“Now, we get to extend that service to pets in need. It’s a win-win.”

At Moon Park Clearview Pavilion, pups from Beaver County Humane Society and Biggies Bullies will be there on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Coldwell Banker Real Estate Services East Regional Office on Reed Boulevard in Murrysville will be hosted on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with dogs from Orphans of the Storm, Cross Your Paws Rescue, Animal Lifeline, Pet Friends, Inc. and All But Furgotten.

In Meadow Park in O’Hara Township on Saturday, you can find dogs for adoption from the Animal Protectors of Allegheny County from noon to 6 p.m.

On Sunday, the Greenhouse Winery in Irwin will hold an event from 6 to 8:30 p.m., featuring dogs from Cross Your Paws Rescue.

And Pittsburgh will also have an event at the Coldwell Banker Real Estate Services in the South Hills on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dogs from Animal Lifeline will be there.

For more information, you can visit the Homes for Dogs website.