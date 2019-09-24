



PITTSBURGH (AP) — Democrats have announced they will proceed with impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry following reports that Trump may have sought a foreign government’s help in his reelection bid.

Georgia Rep. John Lewis, the Democratic civil rights icon, has endorsed impeachment proceedings in the House after withholding his opinion on the matter for several months.

Lewis said in a speech on the House floor Tuesday morning that “we cannot delay” and now is the time to act. His comments as Democrats have questioned whether President Donald Trump improperly used his office to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son.

